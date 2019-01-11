SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Pays a Surprise Visit to Trainees with a Meaningful Snack
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Pays a Surprise Visit to Trainees with a Meaningful Snack

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.11 15:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Pays a Surprise Visit to Trainees with a Meaningful Snack
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE encouraged the trainees with a delicious treats after showing up at their practice studio unannounced.

On January 10, the production team of MBC's survival audition program 'Under Nineteen' dropped an unreleased video of J-HOPE who swung by the practice studio to give a pep talk to the trainees.
J-HOPE & the traineesIn the video, J-HOPE met up with the trainees who were working on their performance using BTS' track 'FAKE LOVE' and gave practical advice to them as if they were his own little brothers.
J-HOPE & the traineesJ-HOPE even had some brotherly moments with the trainees while sharing tips on how to pull off the choreography.
J-HOPE & the traineesIt seems that the word of encouragement which J-HOPE gave to the trainees really paid off since they smiled in a long time and even lightened up a bit after hearing J-HOPE's simple but powerful words―"You're good."

J-HOPE also brought different kinds of rice cake on his way to the studio and moved the trainees by explaining the reason why he chose this specific type of snack. 
J-HOPE & the traineesJ-HOPE's gift could not have come at a better time since rice cake is a considered as a one of the many good luck charms in Korea because of its characteristic―stickiness, especially when one is about to take their test.
J-HOPE & the traineesThen, J-HOPE gladly gave out his autographs even though he must be quite exhausted because of his hectic schedule.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Under Nineteen' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호