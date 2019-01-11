[SBS Star] JUHAKNYEON Seen at Little Sister's Graduation Ceremony Despite Being Busy

JUHAKNYEON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ attended his younger sister's elementary school graduation ceremony despite his hectic schedule.On January 10, students at one elementary school in Jeju Island spotted JUHAKNYEON at their graduation ceremony.It turned out JUHAKNYEON's younger sister was one of the students graduating that day, and JUHAKNYEON came to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment with other members of the family.At the event, JUHAKNYEON willingly took pictures with some students who asked as well.Earlier in the afternoon on that day, JUHAKNYEON used the group's social media account to upload a picture of himself sleeping on the plane.Along with the picture, he wrote, "I'm on my way to my sister's graduation ceremony. This photo was taken by my older sister."It has been said that JUHAKNYEON hopped on the plane to Jeju Island right after shooting MBC's holiday special variety show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' until about 12AM, then filming a commercial from early in the morning.Fans are giving JUHAKNYEON a round of applause for flying all the way to Jeju Island just for his sister even though he must be exhausted from filming for long hours.Meanwhile, THE BOYZ is promoting the group's third mini album 'THE ONLY' that was released on November 29.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'WE_THE_BOYZ' Twitter)(SBS Star)