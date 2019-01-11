[SBS Star] Fans Discover TXT YEONJUN's Past Photos & Stage Performance with BTS V

K-pop fans all across the globe are so curious about Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group TXT.Shortly after YEONJUN being introduced to the public as the first member of TXT, fans have discovered some old photos and video clips of him.They shared old yearbook photos, selfies, a dance practice video of YEONJUN online when he was younger.While the fans were doing more research of YEONJUN, they discovered that he once came up on the stage of BTS V's solo performance as a backup dancer.It was from V's stage of 'Singularity' at the '2018 KBS Song Festival' held on December 28.Although his face was hidden behind a mask, YEONJUN's distinctive, deep gaze could not be hidden.As there were four backup dancers in total, fans are going wild believing that the other three will also be announced as the members of TXT.Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed TXT to make its debut sometime this year.(Credit= 2018 KBS Song Festival, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment, 'txt__media' Twitter)(SBS Star)