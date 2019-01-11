SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ZICO Expands His Horizons by Establishing His Own Label
[SBS Star] ZICO Expands His Horizons by Establishing His Own Label

ZICO, a former member of K-pop boy group Block B launched his own management agency as reported.

Recently, ZICO established KOZ Entertainment using the name of his previous solo world tour 'KING OF THE ZUNGLE', which describes his ambition to work hard to be the top of the musical ecosystem he created.
ZICOZICO is planning on finding new talents for his label and will also focus on expanding his musical capability.
ZICOIn 2019, ZICO will strive to broaden his horizon by turning into a producer and working with other artists as a producer outside the company.
ZICOZICO is expected to lead his agency based on his eight years of experience in the industry and the tips he accumulated as the leader and a producer of Block B.

After his debut as a member of Block B back in 2011, ZICO gained an increasing popularity from the public as a boy group member, a solo artist, and a producer.
ZICOAlso, ZICO proved that he could pull off music of every genre by receiving love from various age groups with his songs including 'TOUGH COOKIE', 'Artist', 'I Am You, You Are Me', and 'Pride and Prejudice'.
ZICOThe public's expectation towards ZICO's next move has skyrocketed since he has shown a notable growth every time he made a bold move in the past few years.

Meanwhile, ZICO is currently concentrating on his upcoming album.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BlockBOfficial' Facebook, SEVENSEASONS)

(SBS Star)   
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호