[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Unveils His Parents' Sweet Love Story & Cute Past Photos

SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG revealed the cutest past pictures of himself and how his parents met.On January 10 episode of SBS' television show 'We Will Channel You!', SEUNGRI walked the viewers over his family's past.In this episode, SEUNGRI was seen filming himself looking through photo albums at home.SEUNGRI began showing some pictures of his parents at their wedding, and explained, "My dad married my mom when he was my age now."Then, he went on to tell an interesting story of how his parents met.SEUNGRI started off by saying, "My dad used to be a professional judo player, but later turned himself into a professional golfer."He continued, "My parents met at an indoor golf practice range where my dad went to practice. My mom was working there at that time."After telling the story, SEUNGRI showed some adorable pictures of himself when he was young.SEUNGRI said, "I loved getting attention from others since the young age. I was into dancing at that time."He added, "I was the type of kid who would raise a hand up high when a teacher asked, 'Who here wants to come out to the front and show off your talent?'"After watching this episode, a lot of people commented on how his looks as well as personality are still the same.'We Will Channel You!' airs every Thursday at 11:10PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)(SBS Star)