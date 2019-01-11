[SBS Star] Meet YEONJUN: the First Member of Big Hit's New Group TXT

Are you ready for Big Hit Entertainment's brand-new boy group?On January 11 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment released two profile photos of YEONJUN, the first member of the agency's new boy group TXT.The agency also released bubbly introductory film of YEONJUN, and the video ends with a Morse code for the word, "Dreaming."According to Big Hit Entertainment, YEONJUN is 19 years old (1999) and is the oldest member of TXT.TXT stands for 'Tomorrow X Together', and it is pronounced as "Tomorrow by together."Shortly after the big announcement was made, YEONJUN's name shot up to the top of Twitter's worldwide trends, proving a tremendous, global attention towards the new group.Meanwhile, the next member of TXT is expected to unveil at midnight on January 14 (KST), according to the clock ticking on the official website of TXT.Until then, you can follow TXT on various social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube!(Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)