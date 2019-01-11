SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Turns into a Gentle Man in Front of Girl Group Members!

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member MINHYUK impressed the crowd with his good manners.

On January 7, numerous K-pop stars including NCT 127, iKON, Red Velvet, MONSTA X, and Weki Meki gathered at the filming site of MBC's holiday special variety show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships'.
MONSTA X & Weki MekiOn this day, many K-pop artists showed their support for other K-pop groups while sitting on the bleachers after finishing their games.
MONSTA X & Weki MekiAfter a while, K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member LUA and Ji Soo Yeon stood up and tried to go outside, but there was one little problem since they had to ask the members of MONSTA X to make a way because the aisle was extremely narrow.
MONSTA X & Weki MekiMINHYUK immediately turned around the minute he spotted LUA, and his quick and hilarious reaction made his fans burst into laughter.
MONSTA X & Weki MekiBut what made them giggle even harder was MINHYUK's next behavior since he almost fell out of his chair trying not to bump into Ji Soo Yeon who was walking right behind LUA.
MONSTA X & Weki MekiAfter Ji Soo Yeon walked past him, MINHYUK put his hands together and said, "I didn't see her coming."
 
After this short video of MINHYUK went viral, his fans commented, "He's so adorable.", "Look at how surprised he is.", "He looks like a little squirrel startled by something.", and many more.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X successfully wrapped up 'FAN - CON [Picnic] with MONBEBE' which was held on January 5 at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall, Seoul.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'imim_xox' 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)      
