[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JB Almost Gives One Fan a Heart Attack by Singing Right in Front of Her

JB of K-pop boy group GOT7 almost gave one fan girl a heart attack at the group's recent fan meeting.On January 6, the second day of GOT7's fan meeting 'Dreaming of Becoming the King of Soccer: Fly GOT7' (literal translation) took place at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.Some time after the fan meeting began, GOT7 started singing 'Come On' from the group's latest album ' &ME Edition' released last month.For this performance, all members of GOT7 got closer to their fans on the ground floor.Without warning, JB leaned against the back of one fan's seat and started singing his part where he sang, "Come on, come on, come on. Just come and hug me." while looking at her right in the eye.Startled by JB's unexpected action, the fan just screamed and kept leaning backwards in the air.In the video that was filmed by another fan who was sitting right behind her at the time, you could see the fan's hands shaking hard in shock.After serenading the fan with his sweet voice, JB casually walked away with a smile.The video went viral throughout online communities after the fan meeting, and I GOT7 (the name of GOT7's fan club) as well as other K-pop fans commented, "Is the girl still alive?", "She is honestly the luckiest fan in the whole world.", "I am so jealous of her!", and so on.Meanwhile, GOT7 is scheduled to release its third Japanese mini album 'I WON'T LET YOU GO' on January 30.