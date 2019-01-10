SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts the Fans' Heart with a Classic One-liner!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts the Fans' Heart with a Classic One-liner!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.10 16:49 수정 2019.01.10 17:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts the Fans Heart with a Classic One-liner!
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI stole the hearts of his fans with an adorable pick-up line.

Recently, EXO made appearance at one promotional event which was designed for university and high school students who just finished their national college entrance exam.
EXOOn this day, EXO first worked the crowd with a few of its beloved tracks such as 'Tempo' and 'Love Shot'.
EXOThen, the members had a time to get to know its audience on a better level using many sessions.

But what truly got the crowd going that night was this one sentence that came out of KAI's mouth while interacting with them.
EXOWhen KAI said, "Noona, do you want to go eat ramyeon (Korean instant noodle) at my place?" in his sultry and sweet voice, the entire crowd responded with a big cheer.
EXOSuch reaction was only natural since what he said to the audience basically meant, "Do you want to Netflix and chill?"
EXOA video that captured this moment garnered a tremendous attention online, and his fans who later found out this footage were swept away by his irresistible charms.

Meanwhile, the first episode of EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder 2' is scheduled to be aired on January 21.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Na Ring' 'bloom930112' 'Mr.Destiny' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호