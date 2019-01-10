SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Agencies Deny Rumors of Them Traveling Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Agencies Deny Rumors of Them Traveling Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.10 16:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bins Agencies Deny Rumors of Them Traveling Together
Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin have been swept up in dating rumors.

On January 10, a post on an online community claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are currently traveling together in Los Angeles, the United States.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinThe post said, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were seen affectionately traveling together. I spotted them eating together with parents in the U.S."

After the rumors have spread online, Son Ye-jin's agency MSTeam Entertainment quickly denied the rumors.

The agency stated, "Son Ye-jin is currently traveling alone in the U.S. Her parents are currently in Korea."

Hyun Bin's VAST Entertainment also stepped up and stated, "Hyun Bin is off to the United States for business and his personal schedule. It is not true that they are on a couple vacation together."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinHyun Bin and Son Ye-jin previously co-starred in the film 'THE NEGOTIATION' (2018).

(Credit= CJ Entertainment, SBS funE, 'yejinhand' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호