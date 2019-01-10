[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Agencies Deny Rumors of Them Traveling Together

Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin have been swept up in dating rumors.On January 10, a post on an online community claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are currently traveling together in Los Angeles, the United States.The post said, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were seen affectionately traveling together. I spotted them eating together with parents in the U.S."After the rumors have spread online, Son Ye-jin's agency MSTeam Entertainment quickly denied the rumors.The agency stated, "Son Ye-jin is currently traveling alone in the U.S. Her parents are currently in Korea."Hyun Bin's VAST Entertainment also stepped up and stated, "Hyun Bin is off to the United States for business and his personal schedule. It is not true that they are on a couple vacation together."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin previously co-starred in the film 'THE NEGOTIATION' (2018).(Credit= CJ Entertainment, SBS funE, 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)