[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Take Its World Tour to North America·Europe·Australia!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveiled more stops of its world tour―North America, Europe, and Australia.On January 10, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment dropped the poster announcing the upcoming locations of the group's world tour on its official social media account.BLACKPINK will hold the first concert of its world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' on January 11 to 13 in Bangkok, member LISA's hometown.BLACKPINK decided to throw one more concert on January 11 since the tickets for the concert which was supposed to be held on January 12 and 13 were all sold out within just an hour after they became available.On January 9, BLACKPINK held a press conference in Bangkok to answer all the questions from 70 media outlets who showed up at the first stop of its world tour.On this day, BLACKPINK revealed the fact that the group is throwing more concerts in North America, Europe, and Australia, in order to meet up with more fans worldwide.LISA said, "I really wanted to hold a concert in Thailand ever since I made my debut. I hope many of you could enjoy BLACKPINK's performance. Thank you for your hospitality."JISOO added, "I was surprised after finding out the fact that the tickets for two of our shows were all sold out. But I was even more surprised when the extra tickets for our concert were also sold out. Now I feel obligated to put on a good show."She continued, "It truly was inspiring because I know how hard LISA worked in Korea. We will show you the best performance."JENNIE said, "I've been looking forward to this concert ever since I was a trainee and always thought, 'How wonderful it would be if we could hold a concert in LISA's country?' Thank you for welcoming us, and loving us."ROSÉ added, "This means a lot to us since we are starting our world tour in LISA's hometown. It's a good start. We were so moved by your hospitality when we arrived here today. We will use that energy to show you a great performance."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is planning on meeting its fans all over the world by throwing concerts in various cities throughout Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)