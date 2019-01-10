[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Mentions BTS' Great Achievement in New Year Speech

South Korean President Moon Jae-in mentioned K-pop boy group BTS during his annual new year address.On January 10, President Moon Jae-in held a press conference in celebration of the new year at the Blue House.One of the topics that the President discussed in his speech was Hallyu (the increase in global popularity of South Korean culture).President Moon shared his goal to further spread South Korean culture, and BTS was proudly mentioned to support his statement.He said, "I will make sure that each and every person in this country can take pride in our culture and enjoy it. I will ensure that our culture will pave the way for future industries."He continued, "People around the world are in love with BTS, K-pop, and K-dramas. This proves the potential that our culture has."Lastly, the President added, "I will do my best to create the kind of environment where everyone can compete each other fairly and creators are treated reasonably so that the second generation BTS and third generation Hallyu can emerge."So far, BTS has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time as a K-pop act last May, became the second top album selling act in the United States in 2018, and many more.BTS is continuing to pin itself as a global pop sensation by selling out all the group's upcoming concerts that are held around the world.(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)