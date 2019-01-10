SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Mentions BTS' Great Achievement in New Year Speech
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Mentions BTS' Great Achievement in New Year Speech

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.10 15:02 수정 2019.01.10 15:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Mentions BTS Great Achievement in New Year Speech
South Korean President Moon Jae-in mentioned K-pop boy group BTS during his annual new year address.

On January 10, President Moon Jae-in held a press conference in celebration of the new year at the Blue House.

One of the topics that the President discussed in his speech was Hallyu (the increase in global popularity of South Korean culture).

President Moon shared his goal to further spread South Korean culture, and BTS was proudly mentioned to support his statement.BTSHe said, "I will make sure that each and every person in this country can take pride in our culture and enjoy it. I will ensure that our culture will pave the way for future industries."

He continued, "People around the world are in love with BTS, K-pop, and K-dramas. This proves the potential that our culture has."BTSLastly, the President added, "I will do my best to create the kind of environment where everyone can compete each other fairly and creators are treated reasonably so that the second generation BTS and third generation Hallyu can emerge."BTSSo far, BTS has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time as a K-pop act last May, became the second top album selling act in the United States in 2018, and many more.

BTS is continuing to pin itself as a global pop sensation by selling out all the group's upcoming concerts that are held around the world.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호