SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals Terrifying Incident with Obsessive Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals Terrifying Incident with Obsessive Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.10 14:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals Terrifying Incident with Obsessive Fans
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ talked about some of his terrifying experiences with his obsessive fans on a TV show.

On January 6, Kim Jae Joong appeared in Nippon TV's 'Legal Advice Office with Queue' (literal translation) and shared past troubles caused by some fans.
Kim Jae JoongAfter the other guests of the show shared their experiences of being sexually harassed by fans, Kim Jae Joong shocked everyone at the studio with his own experience.
Kim Jae JoongKim Jae Joong said, "There were many fans who broke into my bedroom. While I'm sleeping in the middle of the night, they would look at me like this from the top. It happened multiple times."

Then he added, "There are many more things that can't be said on TV."
Kim Jae JoongMeanwhile, Kim Jae Joong is scheduled to hold '2019 KIM JAE JOONG J-PARTY&MINI CONCERT' on January 20 at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall, Seoul.

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호