[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals Terrifying Incident with Obsessive Fans

Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ talked about some of his terrifying experiences with his obsessive fans on a TV show.On January 6, Kim Jae Joong appeared in Nippon TV's 'Legal Advice Office with Queue' (literal translation) and shared past troubles caused by some fans.After the other guests of the show shared their experiences of being sexually harassed by fans, Kim Jae Joong shocked everyone at the studio with his own experience.Kim Jae Joong said, "There were many fans who broke into my bedroom. While I'm sleeping in the middle of the night, they would look at me like this from the top. It happened multiple times."Then he added, "There are many more things that can't be said on TV."Meanwhile, Kim Jae Joong is scheduled to hold '2019 KIM JAE JOONG J-PARTY&MINI CONCERT' on January 20 at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall, Seoul.(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)