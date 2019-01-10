SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: N.Flying Sublimates the Sadness of Breakup into Two Beautiful Songs
K-pop boy band N.Flying made its much-anticipated comeback as a four-member band.

On January 6, N.Flying took the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' to the romantic place which helped
the group give birth to their catchy title track 'Rooftop'.
N.FlyingThe members begin their track by reminiscing the old times when they appreciated every little things in life such as beautiful night view from a rooftop.
N.FlyingThe idea of staring at the sky might sounds quite boring or outdated, but if one could do it with someone they truly love, it will certainly provide them the most precious moment of all time just like N.Flying said.
 

Also, the lyrics that goes like, "If words like this could comfort you, I will gladly grab a pen." just
shows how romantic N.Flying is.

N.Flying's single album 'FLY HIGH PROJECT #2 'Rooftop'' is the second version of its 'FLY HIGH PROJECT', the band's yearly project which aims to release a new album and hold its exclusive concert at the same time.

For this year's project, N.Flying presented two songs in total including the title track 'Rooftop' and the other track 'WINTER WINTER'.
N.FlyingThe second track 'WINTER WINTER' not only provides an opportunity for the audience to get to know the sentimental side of the band, but also help them experience a kind of energy that only a band could give off.
N.FlyingStarting from summer to winter, N.Flying utilizes three out of four seasons to depict the subtle changes in a relationship which eventually ends in painful breakup.

If you are looking for a way to mend your broken heart, check out N.Flying's comeback stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)        
