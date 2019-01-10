[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Jeong Yoo Ahn Faces Sexual Harassment Charges; Withdraws from Drama

Rookie actor Jeong Yoo Ahn is currently under investigation for sexual harassment.On January 10, it was reported that Jeong Yoo Ahn is facing the police investigation for charges of sexual harassment.Jeong Yoo Ahn was reported to the police by a woman after he had allegedly made excessive demands to her at a bar, in a stage of intoxication.In response, Jeong Yoo Ahn's management agency VAST Entertainment stated, "Regardless of the accusations are true or not, we can't cause damage to the production company. After we found out about the incident, we notified the drama production team. We are now carefully discussing the next step."According to the agency, Jeong Yoo Ahn has decided to drop out of his role in upcoming drama 'That Psychometric Guy' (literal translation).Jeong Yoo Ahn previously starred in the film 'Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days' (2017), and YouTube originals 'Top Management'.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)