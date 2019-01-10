SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Jeong Yoo Ahn Faces Sexual Harassment Charges; Withdraws from Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Jeong Yoo Ahn Faces Sexual Harassment Charges; Withdraws from Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.10 13:24 수정 2019.01.10 13:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Jeong Yoo Ahn Faces Sexual Harassment Charges; Withdraws from Drama
Rookie actor Jeong Yoo Ahn is currently under investigation for sexual harassment.

On January 10, it was reported that Jeong Yoo Ahn is facing the police investigation for charges of sexual harassment.
Jeong Yoo AhnJeong Yoo Ahn was reported to the police by a woman after he had allegedly made excessive demands to her at a bar, in a stage of intoxication.

In response, Jeong Yoo Ahn's management agency VAST Entertainment stated, "Regardless of the accusations are true or not, we can't cause damage to the production company. After we found out about the incident, we notified the drama production team. We are now carefully discussing the next step."

According to the agency, Jeong Yoo Ahn has decided to drop out of his role in upcoming drama 'That Psychometric Guy' (literal translation).
Jeong Yoo AhnJeong Yoo Ahn previously starred in the film 'Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days' (2017), and YouTube originals 'Top Management'.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호