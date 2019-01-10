SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO LAY to Attend 'The 61st Grammy Awards'
[SBS Star] EXO LAY to Attend 'The 61st Grammy Awards'

LAY of K-pop boy group EXO is attending this year's 'Grammy Awards'!

On January 10, it was reported that LAY will be attending both the red carpet and live awards ceremony of 'The 61st Grammy Awards'.
EXO LAYLAY will be attending the event as FM101's "music ambassador", and he is reportedly the only artist who has received an invitation from China Music Vision Ltd., the exclusive Chinese partner of the upcoming ceremony.
EXO LAYLAY released his third solo album 'NAMANANA' last October, his first release to enter the Billboard 200 chart.

The album landed at #21, the highest ranking ever reached by a Chinese artist on Billboard 200.
EXO LAYMeanwhile, 'The 61st Grammy Awards' will take place on February 10 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California at 5PM PST.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'RecordingAcademy' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
