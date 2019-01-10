[SBS Star] VIDEO: Luna Proves Her Potential as a Solo Artist with Her Own Songs!

Luna of K-pop girl group f(x) returned to the stage as a singer-songwriter.On January 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Luna shared the struggles of her life through the lyrics of her new digital single 'Even So'.Whilst working on this album, Luna both participated in the lyrics and the songwriting process and made an attempt to get her name out there as a singer-songwriter.The title track 'Even So' is a medium tempo pop song full of R&B vibes which succeeded in finding the perfect balance between three of its components―groovy bass sounds, funky guitar sounds, and mesmerizing synth sounds.As Luna revealed in an interview that the letters she wrote to her diary helped her a lot when writing lyrics for this track, the words in her song truly well-describe the hardships of a youth who are having a hard time figuring out the next chapter of their lives.On the other hand, Luna sweeps the audience off their feet with another track 'Do You Love Me' while introducing them a classic example of PB R&B song.The way Luna pronounces every word in her song is so gentle and soft that it makes the listeners feel like she is directly whispering to their ears sitting right next to them.The chemistry between singer-songwriter George and Luna is just beyond description since when their voices overlap, it provides a kind of satisfaction that one might have never experienced before.Make sure to check out the video below, and meet your new favorite genre―PB R&B!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)