[SBS Star] Lucky Fans Take Photos with Lee Jehoon & Ryu Jun Yeol in Cuba!
[SBS Star] Lucky Fans Take Photos with Lee Jehoon & Ryu Jun Yeol in Cuba!

작성 2019.01.10
Some lucky fans managed to take photos with Korean actors Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun Yeol while they were traveling in Cuba.

Recently, photos of Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun Yeol in Cuba started going around online.Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun YeolThe pictures show the two actors wearing comfortable clothes with a large backpack.

They look like excited backpackers fresh out of college even though they are in their 30s.Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun YeolBesides that, they look as good-looking as when they are styled by professionals as if they are proving that they are not only actors with great acting skills, but also are physically attractive.
Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun YeolAccording to fans who shared the photos, Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun Yeol both willingly took photos with them with a smile when asked.Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun YeolIt is assumed that Lee Jehoon and Ryu Jun Yeol are traveling in Cuba for JTBC's upcoming show 'Travelers', which they confirmed to make an appearance last month.

'Travelers' is planning to begin broadcasting its show in the first half of 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
