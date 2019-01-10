[SBS Star] "Coming Soon" Big Hit Entertainment Opens a Cryptic Website

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has begun a countdown to something new.
On January 10 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment launched a "Coming Soon" website that features a countdown clock and the text, "YOU & ME."
When you click the two circles, the website brings up another phrase, "You and I, different but together."
Fans are wondering whether the website is leading up to a BTS comeback announcement, the debut of the agency's new boy group, or something else.
The countdown on the website ticks down to January 11 at midnight KST. What could this possibly mean?
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)