[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Returns to the Stage with a Sad Breakup Song

RyeoWook of K-pop boy group Super Junior made his long-awaited solo comeback after completing his national mandatory duty.On January 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', RyeoWook demonstrated two different sides of a man who hopelessly fell in love with his lover.The title track 'I'm not over you' of his second mini album 'Drunk on love' is a sad pop ballad song that well-described the emotions one might experience after a painful breakup.It seems like RyeoWook truly put a lot of work into this album and reached his full potential while working on his title track since his voice not only got more sophisticated than before, but also showed a sign of growth in couple of aspects.The lyrics of 'I'm not over you' might remind the audience of a scene from a romantic film because the way he deals with his breakup is so relatable but incredibly heartbreaking at the same time.On the other hand, RyeoWook rather focuses on portraying a different side of him with his other track 'One and Only'―a romantic who believes in destiny.The track 'One and Only' provides a valuable opportunity for the listeners to experience the exquisite harmony between the track's acoustic guitar sounds and RyeoWook's soft voice while demonstrating a classic example of a medium tempo pop song.His beautiful falsetto throughout the song not only makes the track sound more romantic, but also give the song a bit of umami flavor.Make sure to check the video below, and watch the return of a talented vocalist!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)