SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Returns to the Stage with a Sad Breakup Song
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Returns to the Stage with a Sad Breakup Song

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.10 11:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RyeoWook Returns to the Stage with a Sad Breakup Song
RyeoWook of K-pop boy group Super Junior made his long-awaited solo comeback after completing his national mandatory duty. 

On January 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', RyeoWook demonstrated two different sides of a man who hopelessly fell in love with his lover.
RyeoWookThe title track 'I'm not over you' of his second mini album 'Drunk on love' is a sad pop ballad song that well-described the emotions one might experience after a painful breakup.
RyeoWookIt seems like RyeoWook truly put a lot of work into this album and reached his full potential while working on his title track since his voice not only got more sophisticated than before, but also showed a sign of growth in couple of aspects.
 

The lyrics of 'I'm not over you' might remind the audience of a scene from a romantic film because the way he deals with his breakup is so relatable but incredibly heartbreaking at the same time. 
RyeoWookOn the other hand, RyeoWook rather focuses on portraying a different side of him with his other track 'One and Only'―a romantic who believes in destiny.
RyeoWookThe track 'One and Only' provides a valuable opportunity for the listeners to experience the exquisite harmony between the track's acoustic guitar sounds and RyeoWook's soft voice while demonstrating a classic example of a medium tempo pop song.
RyeoWookHis beautiful falsetto throughout the song not only makes the track sound more romantic, but also give the song a bit of umami flavor.

Make sure to check the video below, and watch the return of a talented vocalist!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호