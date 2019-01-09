[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Is Gearing Himself Up for a Fan Meeting Tour Around Asia

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee is planning on visiting various cities in Asia to meet his fans.On January 9, MINHO's management agency SM Entertainment announced the locations and dates for MINHO's upcoming fan meeting tour 'CHOI MINHO FANMEETING TOUR: Best CHOI's MINHO'.MINHO will be kicking off his fan meeting tour on February 16 at Sangmyung Art Center Gyedanghall in Seoul.Then, MINHO plans to visit Tokyo for a two-day fan meeting from February 23 to 24.After Tokyo, he will be heading to Bangkok on March 2, and to Taipei on the following day.As it has been a while since MINHO had met his fans outside of Korea, fans are overly excited to hear the news.They commented, "Thank you for including my city. I've been saving up for this!", "I hate the fact that I don't live in Bangkok, but I'm definitely going to fly there to see you, MINHO.", "I really hope I'll be able to get the ticket though. Fingers crossed!", and so on.Meanwhile, MINHO is busy shooting a blockbuster war film 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title) with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)