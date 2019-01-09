SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Is Gearing Himself Up for a Fan Meeting Tour Around Asia
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Is Gearing Himself Up for a Fan Meeting Tour Around Asia

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.09 17:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Is Gearing Himself Up for a Fan Meeting Tour Around Asia
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee is planning on visiting various cities in Asia to meet his fans.

On January 9, MINHO's management agency SM Entertainment announced the locations and dates for MINHO's upcoming fan meeting tour 'CHOI MINHO FANMEETING TOUR: Best CHOI's MINHO'.MINHOMINHO will be kicking off his fan meeting tour on February 16 at Sangmyung Art Center Gyedanghall in Seoul.

Then, MINHO plans to visit Tokyo for a two-day fan meeting from February 23 to 24.

After Tokyo, he will be heading to Bangkok on March 2, and to Taipei on the following day.MINHOAs it has been a while since MINHO had met his fans outside of Korea, fans are overly excited to hear the news.

They commented, "Thank you for including my city. I've been saving up for this!", "I hate the fact that I don't live in Bangkok, but I'm definitely going to fly there to see you, MINHO.", "I really hope I'll be able to get the ticket though. Fingers crossed!", and so on.MINHOMeanwhile, MINHO is busy shooting a blockbuster war film 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title) with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호