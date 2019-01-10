SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Melts the Heart of His Fans with His Sweet Gestures
[SBS Star] BTS V Melts the Heart of His Fans with His Sweet Gestures

K-pop boy group BTS member V's nonchalant but considerate behavior caught the eyes of many.

There are numerous reasons behind BTS' huge success but what makes its achievements even more beautiful is the way the members take care of each other.

But among all members, the person who impressed the public the most was no other than V since the persona he presents on stage and the behaviors he shows in real life were vastly different.
BTS VOn January 6, V and his fellow member JIMIN sat next to each other at 'Golden Disc Awards'.
BTS VWhen JIMIN reached for the bottle of water which was located right in front of V, V picked it up and gently pushed it to his side.
 

In another awards ceremony, V opened the bottle of water and handed it to the group's leader RM in order to help him quench his thirst first. 

BTS VLittle gestures like that proves how much V cares about his fellow members and how much he loves them.

V also cut his food into little pieces before feeding it to RM, applied lip balm on other member's lips, and took care of his members in many ways.
 


After seeing these pictures of V, fans commented, "He's the sweetest.", "V is cool on the outside and warm on the inside.", "He is like a mommy bird.", and many more. 

Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Japan which will be held at Nagoya Dome on January 12 and 13.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'aka_mombo' 'armimonie' Twitter, 'BTS' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)


(SBS Star)       
