[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Takes the Role of Righteous Lawyer in a New Drama

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor JUNHO has been confirmed to lead a new legal drama.According to reports on January 9, JUNHO has been cast as the male lead of tvN's upcoming drama 'Confession' (literal translation).'Confession' depicts the story of characters pursuing truth that are buried by the law prohibiting double jeopardy, a procedural defense that prevents an accused person from facing prosecution twice for the same charges.For this drama, JUNHO plays a lawyer 'Choi Do-hyun', who suffered from a chronic heart disease but earned the chance to live a second life after a heart transplant.However, he faces a new crisis when his father is prosecuted and sentenced to death for murder.Determined to prove his father's innocence, 'Choi Do-hyun' decides to become a lawyer.A source from the drama's production team stated, "As JUNHO has a wide range of acting, he will be able to showcase a fresh, in depth character through 'Confession'. Please look forward to the drama."'Confession' is expected to premiere in March 2019.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)