[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Cutely Gathers BTS for One Last Dance Before the Song Ends

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted leading his fellow members on stage like the group's leader.On January 6, the second day of an annual awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.After winning the Album of the Year award (grand prize) at the end of the night, BTS got ready to perform its latest title track 'IDOL' as an encore performance.As the music started playing, BTS members spread out on the stage and sang the song without dancing.Towards the end of the song, JUNGKOOK was seen suggesting something to the other members around him all of a sudden.They were a little confused at first, but they eventually gathered together for one last dance before the song ended.It turned out JUNGKOOK had suggested the other six members to perform for the audience for the next 20 seconds of the song even though they were not originally planning on dancing for the encore performance.JIN was captured on camera looking puzzled at first, but he happily accepted JUNGKOOK's unexpected suggestion.When JUNGKOOK succeeded in making everyone dance with him, his face turned all smiley.Meanwhile, BTS received the total of six different awards at 'Golden Disc Awards' this year.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MORE THAN EVER' YouTube, JTBC Golden Disc Awards)(SBS Star)