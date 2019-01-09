SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Cutely Gathers BTS for One Last Dance Before the Song Ends
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Cutely Gathers BTS for One Last Dance Before the Song Ends

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.09 15:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Cutely Gathers BTS for One Last Dance Before the Song Ends
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted leading his fellow members on stage like the group's leader.

On January 6, the second day of an annual awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

After winning the Album of the Year award (grand prize) at the end of the night, BTS got ready to perform its latest title track 'IDOL' as an encore performance.BTSAs the music started playing, BTS members spread out on the stage and sang the song without dancing.

Towards the end of the song, JUNGKOOK was seen suggesting something to the other members around him all of a sudden.

They were a little confused at first, but they eventually gathered together for one last dance before the song ended.BTSIt turned out JUNGKOOK had suggested the other six members to perform for the audience for the next 20 seconds of the song even though they were not originally planning on dancing for the encore performance.BTSJIN was captured on camera looking puzzled at first, but he happily accepted JUNGKOOK's unexpected suggestion.

When JUNGKOOK succeeded in making everyone dance with him, his face turned all smiley.
 

Meanwhile, BTS received the total of six different awards at 'Golden Disc Awards' this year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MORE THAN EVER' YouTube, JTBC Golden Disc Awards)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호