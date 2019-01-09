[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Celebrate His Upcoming Birthday with Fans

KAI of K-pop boy group EXO will be celebrating his birthday with his fans.On January 8, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment announced KAI's upcoming birthday party 'KAI ☆ BIRTHDAY PARTY'.According to the agency, the event will be held on January 13―a day before KAI's actual birthday―at SMTOWN COEX Artium, in Samseong-dong, Seoul.This is the third time for KAI to celebrate his birthday with fans through a special event.After SM Entertainment's announcement was made, fans shared their excitement and relief online.They commented, "I was so concerned the event being canceled after his dating news. We still love you no matter what.", "With only a week left until his birthday. No ticket, no life.", and many more.Meanwhile, tickets for 'KAI ☆ BIRTHDAY PARTY' will be available starting January 10 on Yes24 website.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)