SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Celebrate His Upcoming Birthday with Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Celebrate His Upcoming Birthday with Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.09 14:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Celebrate His Upcoming Birthday with Fans
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO will be celebrating his birthday with his fans.

On January 8, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment announced KAI's upcoming birthday party 'KAI ☆ BIRTHDAY PARTY'.
EXO KAIAccording to the agency, the event will be held on January 13―a day before KAI's actual birthday―at SMTOWN COEX Artium, in Samseong-dong, Seoul.

This is the third time for KAI to celebrate his birthday with fans through a special event.
EXO KAIAfter SM Entertainment's announcement was made, fans shared their excitement and relief online.

They commented, "I was so concerned the event being canceled after his dating news. We still love you no matter what.", "With only a week left until his birthday. No ticket, no life.", and many more.
EXO KAIMeanwhile, tickets for 'KAI ☆ BIRTHDAY PARTY' will be available starting January 10 on Yes24 website.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호