[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Once Again Falls for His Fans' Adorable Prank
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Once Again Falls for His Fans' Adorable Prank

작성 2019.01.09 14:53 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Once Again Falls for His Fans Adorable Prank
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO's fans apparently love pulling a prank on him.

Recently, a video of MINO titled, 'MINO who always gets fooled' garnered attention online.
MINOIn the video, MINO is having a great time with his fans at WINNER's recent fan signing event celebrating the release of new single 'MILLIONS'.

On this day, MINO who already had a reputation for being the most gullible member of the group fell for one of his fans' prank again and made everyone at the site burst into laughter.
MINOWhen one of his fans asked MINO to give her five, he instantly opened his hands but what she did next totally made him look like a fool since she put a letter between his fingers instead of high-fiving him.
MINOMany of his fans tried the exact same trick whenever they get the chance, but he fell for it every time like he has never seen that move before.
MINOAfter this video of MINO went viral, fans commented, "When he smiled, my heart just skipped a beat.", "Is he doing that on purpose?", "I'm totally going to use that one.", and so on.

Meanwhile, WINNER returned to its fans' loving arms with a romantic winter song 'MILLIONS' which was released on December 19.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
