[SBS Star] SE7EN Says DARA Thinks She Is Dating When She Only Exchanged Texts with a Guy

K-pop artist SE7EN revealed that his friend another K-pop artist DARA tends to always think she is dating when she actually is not.On January 8 episode of MBC every1's talk show, SE7EN was invited to join the talk.During the talk, SE7EN mentioned that DARA frustrates him a lot.SE7EN explained, "DARA talks about her ex-boyfriends to me every now and then. So, she would come up to me and say, 'Hey, I have a sad love story to tell you.' then goes on about this guy who she refers to as her ex-boyfriend."He continued, "But the only things she did with him were exchanging a couple of phone calls and texts. I would tell her that she and the guy were not in a relationship, but she wouldn't listen to me."Lastly, he added, "I've been telling her the same thing for the last 14 years since we became friends. She still thinks the same way though. She honestly doesn't change."After listening to SE7EN, DARA laughed and responded, "I will change! I'm changing from now on. I'm going to get a boyfriend in six months!"SE7EN and DARA were born in 1984, and they presumably became friends when they were both under YG Entertainment in the past.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)