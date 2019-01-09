SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MXM·Park Woo Jin·Lee Dae Hwi to Debut Together as a Group
[SBS Star] MXM·Park Woo Jin·Lee Dae Hwi to Debut Together as a Group

작성 2019.01.09
BRANDNEW MUSIC labelmates―Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun of boy group MXM and Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae Hwi of Wanna One are confirmed to debut together as a group.

On January 9, BRANDNEW MUSIC announced that the agency established a special task force to aid the four talented singers; commonly referred to as BRANDNEW BOYS.
Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae HwiThe agency stated, "First of all, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi will take a short break after Wanna One's final concert at the end of this month, after their endless promotions before joining the new group's practices and preparations."
MXMAs for MXM members, BRANDNEW MUSIC added, "Lim Young Min and Kim Dong Hyun are expected to wrap up their official promotions as a unit after the end of MXM's U.S. fan meeting tour, as well as the 'Sapporo K-pop Festival' next month."
MXM, Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae HwiDuring their appearance at Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2' back in 2017, Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi caught the eyes of many with their exceptional rap making, choreography making, and music composition skills.

While the four boys are confirmed as members of the upcoming boy group, it is still in veil whether the group will consist of more members.

BRANDNEW MUSIC concluded its statement, "After successfully completing their scheduled activities, we plan to manage the group systematically through the TF team in order to establish concrete plans and reveal them step by step."

(Credit= BRANDNEW MUSIC, SWING Entertainment, Mnet)

(SBS Star)  
