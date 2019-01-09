[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin's Comeback with a Crime Film? Agency Responds

Actor Kim Woo Bin's agency has responded to reports of his return with a movie.According to reports on January 9, industry insiders alleged that Kim Woo Bin is currently preparing to return with a new film by director Choi Dong-hoon, who is known for his crime/action genres.One insider told media outlets, "It seems like Kim Woo Bin, whose health has recovered significantly, will be able to greet viewers with a new project this year. Kim Woo Bin has received many movie scenarios, and is is currently in talks to join a few of those projects."In response to the reports, Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ stated, "His condition has improved a lot, but he has no plans for a return yet."The agency continued, "As his full recovery is the top priority, Kim Woo Bin is still focusing on recovering his health."Kim Woo Bin was forced to call a hiatus from his acting career in May 2017 after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.Since then, he has been on a break to focus on his radiation therapy, pharmacotherapy and recuperation.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)