[SBS Star] Lee Changsub Explains Why Yook Sungjae Becoming BTOB's Leader Is a Big No-no
작성 2019.01.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Changsub Explains Why Yook Sungjae Becoming BTOBs Leader Is a Big No-no
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Lee Changsub revealed why his fellow member Yook Sungjae should never become a leader of their group.

On January 8 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Lee Changsub made a guest appearance.

During the talk, the hosts mentioned how there were only six days left until Lee Changsub starts serving his national mandatory duty in the military.Lee ChangsubThen, they said, "You are the second one to enlist after Seo Eunkwang in the group, right? I heard that you guys randomly chose the next leader, as the leader Seo Eunkwang enlisted. Who is your group's leader now?"

Lee Changsub responded, "Yes, that's right. We actually spun the wheel with our names on it. Lee Minhyuk is our leader at the moment."Lee ChangsubOne of the hosts Park So-hyun asked, "Lee Minhyuk is going to start his service soon as well though. Wouldn't it be better to just make Yook Sungjae the leader? He's the youngest one, so he'll be the last one to enlist."

Immediately after Park So-hyun was finished talking, Lee Changsub repeated, "No!" while shaking his head side by side.Lee ChangsubLee Changsub explained, "Yook Sungjae has a very distinct personality. The color of his personality is too strong that he will just color everyone around him in no time."

He carried on, "In order to become a good leader of a K-pop group, one must be good at communicating between the company and group's members to keep both parties satisfied. But Yook Sungjae is not the right person for it."Lee ChangsubMeanwhile, Lee Changsub is planned to begin his military service as an active-duty soldier on January 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'BTOBofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
