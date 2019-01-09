[SBS Star] Will BTS Perform in North Korea This September?

Will South Korean boy group BTS perform in Pyongyang, the capital city of North Korea?On January 9, the National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee chairman Ahn Min-suk said, "The committee will push forward the idea of BTS hosting a concert at Rungnado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang this September."According to Ahn Min-suk, the concert will be held in celebration of one year anniversary of the September Pyongyang Joint Declaration signed between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.North Korea's Rungnado May Day Stadium is the largest multi-purpose stadium in the world, with a total capacity of approximately 150,000.In response, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We have nothing to say regarding the concert at the moment."Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour at Nagoya Dome, Japan on January 12 and 13.(Credit= Pyongyang Press Corps./Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)