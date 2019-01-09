SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Lee Nayoung's Upcoming Drama Unveils a Romantic Poster
The poster for Korean actor Lee Jong Suk and actress Lee Nayoung's upcoming romantic comedy drama has been revealed.

On January 8, the production team of tvN's upcoming drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' revealed the sweetest poster featuring the two leads―Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung.

In the poster, Lee Na Young romantically hugs Lee Jong Suk from the back.

Both their eyes look like they are filled with love, and the two stars smile like they are so happy with each other.Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is about a story of people working at a publishing company 'Gyeoru'.

Lee Jong Suk will play the role of 'Cha Eun-ho', who is a popular author and also the youngest managing editor at 'Gyeoru'.

Lee Nayoung's character 'Kang Dan-e' used to be a leading copywriter, but has become 'useless' after taking a break from her career for a while.

After starting to work together, a romance will unexpectedly bloom between 'Cha Eun-ho' and 'Kang Dan-e'.Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is one of the dramas that is highly anticipated by the public, because it will be Lee Jong Suk's first time starring in a romantic comedy drama since debut.

It is also Lee Nayoung's first small screen comeback in nine years.

The first episode of 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is scheduled to be broadcast on January 26.Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Romance Is a Bonus Book)

(SBS Star)  
