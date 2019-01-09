SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lovelyz Says That You Should Drop by the 'Lost N Found'
작성 2019.01.09
K-pop girl group Lovelyz moved its fans with an album dedicated to its fans.

On January 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', the members of Lovelyz courageously confessed their love through a beautiful serenade.
LovelyzDuring an interview with the press, Lovelyz revealed a little hope that all the listeners could find peace and relief while listening to its songs just like the title of fifth mini album 'SANCTUARY' suggests.
LovelyzIt appears that Lovelyz tried to step out of its comfort zone and go for something bold and new with the title track 'Lost N Found' since the combination of string sounds and synth sounds is not something that everyone can easily think of.
LovelyzAfter watching Lovelyz's stage for a couple of times, the thing that the members mentioned during their interview starts to make sense since there truly is no other artist who could pull off this song better than its members.
LovelyzWhilst listening to the track with eyes closed, a beautiful meadow and the bride and groom standing in front of a majestic arch might spring to one's mind since every bit of this song reminds the listeners of a stunning outdoor wedding ceremony.

Make sure to check out Lovelyz's heartwarming serenade below, and add one more romantic winter song to your playlist!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
