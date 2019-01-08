[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Has to Go When the Clock Hits 12!

It seems like K-pop artist CHUNGHA turns into Cinderella every night.On January 6, CHUNGHA mesmerized the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with an impeccable metamorphosis.For the past few months, CHUNGHA has been pleasing the listeners' ears with hypnotizing tropical sounds ever since she made her debut as a solo artist after successfully finishing the promotional activity as a member of project girl group I.O.I.CHUNGHA's second single album 'Gotta Go' gives off a bit of a sexy vibe rather than cute and festive vibes since she deployed a slightly different vocal approaches in attempt to expand her musical horizons.Whilst listening to her track, it feels like she finally found the right melody and rhythm that could bring out the best qualities in her since the combination of the track's sensual melody and CHUNGHA's incredible voice makes the audience see CHUNGHA in a new light.Also, the analogy she uses throughout the song reminds the public of a princess from their childhood who used to wear glass heels and had an evil stepmother and two stepsisters.The transformation she has shown was just as impressive as Cinderella's but if there is one big difference between CHUNGHA and the princess, it would be their ability to make it on their own since CHUNGHA did not need any help from a fairy godmother to turn into a queen.Make sure to check out the video below as soon as you can since CHUNGHA has to go the minute the clock hits 12!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)