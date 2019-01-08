SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Has to Go When the Clock Hits 12!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Has to Go When the Clock Hits 12!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.08 17:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Has to Go When the Clock Hits 12!
It seems like K-pop artist CHUNGHA turns into Cinderella every night.

On January 6, CHUNGHA mesmerized the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with an impeccable metamorphosis.
CHUNGHAFor the past few months, CHUNGHA has been pleasing the listeners' ears with hypnotizing tropical sounds ever since she made her debut as a solo artist after successfully finishing the promotional activity as a member of project girl group I.O.I.
CHUNGHACHUNGHA's second single album 'Gotta Go' gives off a bit of a sexy vibe rather than cute and festive vibes since she deployed a slightly different vocal approaches in attempt to expand her musical horizons.
CHUNGHAWhilst listening to her track, it feels like she finally found the right melody and rhythm that could bring out the best qualities in her since the combination of the track's sensual melody and CHUNGHA's incredible voice makes the audience see CHUNGHA in a new light.
CHUNGHAAlso, the analogy she uses throughout the song reminds the public of a princess from their childhood who used to wear glass heels and had an evil stepmother and two stepsisters.

The transformation she has shown was just as impressive as Cinderella's but if there is one big difference between CHUNGHA and the princess, it would be their ability to make it on their own since CHUNGHA did not need any help from a fairy godmother to turn into a queen.

Make sure to check out the video below as soon as you can since CHUNGHA has to go the minute the clock hits 12!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호