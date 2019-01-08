[SBS Star] Joo Won Spotted Spending His Day Off from the Military with His Labelmates

Korean actor Joo Won was seen enjoying his day off from the military with his labelmates actress Lim Ji Yeon and actor Shin Ju Hwan.On January 8, Lim Ji Yeon shared a picture of herself taken with Joo Won, Shin Ju Hwan, and one other friend on her social media account.In the picture, four of them are at a restaurant with lovely charms written all over their face just like what the caption says―"These guys are always lovely."Their friendly gesture and distance tell that they are great friends with each other.It is assumed they have become close as they are from the same management agency H.BROTHERS.Joo Won is wearing a cap that covers his hair, but it is not hard to tell that he has a military buzz cut underneath the black cap.Despite not being styled by a professional like before he enlisted in the army, Joo Won still looks stylish and handsome.On the previous day on January 7, Joo Won updated his social media for the first time in about a year to thank his fans for giving him support.With a picture that shows a pile of fan letters, Joo Won wrote, "They gave me strength during my time in the military. I will do my best until the end. #vacation"Joo Won enlisted in the military last May and is expected to be discharged on February 15.(Lee Narin, Credit= '대한민국 육군' Facebook, 'limjjy2' 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)(SBS Star)