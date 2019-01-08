[SBS Star] BTS: Second Top Album Selling Artist in America in 2018!

K-pop boy group BTS finished the year 2018 with a remarkable album sales record in the United States.According to BuzzAngle Music's 2018 Year-end Report released on January 8, BTS took #2 on the Top Artists by Album Sales list with 603,307 album sales last year.The group follows only Eminem, an American hip-hop artist who took #1 spot with 755,027 album sales.BTS released two albums in 2018―'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' and 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer', which both topped the Billboard 200 chart.The sales figure of BTS was far more than Metallica(539,861), Justin Timberlake(432,913), and Ed Sheeran(409,291), who came in #4 #10 and #11, respectively.BTS also ranked #15 on the Top Artists by Total Consumption list, garnering 1,521,021 total project units composed of album sales, song sales, and on-demand audio streams.(Credit= BuzzAngle Music, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)