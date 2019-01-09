[SBS Star] 6 Celebrities Who Refuse to Accept Expensive Gifts from Fans

Some fans express their love with letters, and others show their love and support using different method: gifts.But over the past few years, the so-called "support" culture caused a bit of a controversy among fandom since some presents were extremely expensive.For this reason, some celebrities specifically told their fans not to bring any high-end gifts and reveal that they will only accept their kindness.Let's meet these six stars who impressed the public with their thoughtful behavior and find out their philosophy behind gifts.In March 2018, actress Park Bo Young held a live broadcast and had a time to interact with her fans while reading the letters she got from her fans.On this day, Park Bo Young made a sweeping declaration that she will not accept any more gifts.Park Bo Young explained the reason behind her decision, "I've already received a tremendous amount of gifts which I probably cannot use until the day I die but I can't give it to anyone else."During an interview with the press, actor Park Bo Gum revealed that all he need is his fans' love and support; not expensive presents.Park Bo Gum said, "Most of my fans are still in school. They buy me presents using their allowance but I don't feel comfortable receiving those gifts."He added, "I want them to invest in themselves. I hope that they could save up some money. So one time, I asked my fans to recommend a fund with the highest interest, so we could save our money together, but none of them answered."Back in 2017, K-pop artist IU moved her fans heart with a cute warning.Whilst talking about her album and other details of her life during a live broadcast, IU said, "I don't really collect things. Pajamas with buttons, something that's purple, and a body lotion. That's all."But then she immediately added, "But never ever buy me the stuff that I just mentioned. What I meant was, I already have enough of those. Collecting those items is my hobby. Please let me have this."K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN wrote a heartwarming letter on the group's fan club page to gently talk his fans out of purchasing expensive gifts for him.XIUMIN said, "I'm really appreciating all the gifts you've sent me, and I'm living a good life thanks to you guys."He added, "But I don't think there is a better gift than love and support. I desperately want to receive more of those than material things."It already has been 11 years since K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho first declared that he will not accept anymore birthday gifts from his fans.Back in 2008, U-KNOW Yunho turned down all the high-end gifts he received from his fans including laptop, synthesizer, camera, and a electric razor.U-KNOW Yunho said, "I was moved by all the people who worked on this together. But I believe that the presents will be better spent if these could go to the people who are keep nurturing their dreams despite their situation."K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member G-DRAGON also wrote a letter to his fans to suggest a different way to celebrate his birthday.Back in August 2012, G-DRAGON wrote to his fans, "I've received a lot of love every birthday, more than I deserved. But I was just thinking that maybe we could do something good to celebrate my birthday and the group's 5th debut anniversary starting this year."He added, "So, there is one thing I would like to ask you. I will not accept any gifts this year because your kindness and love is already enough."(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Park Bo Young' 'IU' V LIVE, Online Community, SBS funE, 'gdragon' Facebook)(SBS Star)