[SBS Star] Seohyun Visits Park Hyung Sik & Oak Joo Hyun on the Day of Their Musical

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation Seohyun visited actor Park Hyung Sik and singer Oak Joo Hyun on the day of their musical.On January 7, Seohyun uploaded pictures of herself with two cast members of the musical 'Elisabeth'―Park Hyung Sik and Oak Joo Hyun.In the pictures, Seohyun is standing next to Park Hyung Sik and Oak Joo Hyun, who are still in their fancy costume and stage make-up.It looks like Seohyun had taken the pictures when the cast returned to backstage afer performing.Along with the pictures, Seohyun wrote, "'Elisabeth' was amazing. Joo Hyun unnie, your performance never disappoints me."The musical depicts Elisabeth's obsession with 'Death' and her relationship with him.In the musical, Oak Joo Hyun is the Empress of Austria named Elisabeth, whose life had more twists and turns than a drama.Park Hyung Sik plays the role of 'Death' (Der Tod), who has a deadly charm.Since the opening on November 17, the tickets have been sold out for every show.'Elisabeth' is scheduled to end its showing on February 10.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)