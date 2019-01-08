SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Finishes Drawing an Incredible Picture During a Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Finishes Drawing an Incredible Picture During a Live Broadcast

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.08 14:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Finishes Drawing an Incredible Picture During a Live Broadcast
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER impressed everyone with the artwork that he had produced in a short moment during a live broadcast.

On January 7, MINO turned on a live broadcast for 1 hour and 20 minutes to interact with his fans.

During the live broadcast session, MINO was seen using his tablet computer without talking much.MINOMINO turned on one drawing application then started fidgeting around with it for a while.

MINO explained that he still did not know how to use it properly.

Then all of a sudden, he began drawing something as if he just thought of something to draw.MINOIt started with a small yellow oval, but quickly turned into a human face within minutes.

In about 40 minutes, MINO had finished the drawing while thousands of fans watching him the process of his drawing for the whole time.

Even though it was MINO's first time properly using the application and there were no preparations in advance, his drawing was simply amazing.MINOMeanwhile, WINNER is busy promoting a new single 'MILLIONS' since December 19.
 
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WINNER' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호