[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Finishes Drawing an Incredible Picture During a Live Broadcast

MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER impressed everyone with the artwork that he had produced in a short moment during a live broadcast.On January 7, MINO turned on a live broadcast for 1 hour and 20 minutes to interact with his fans.During the live broadcast session, MINO was seen using his tablet computer without talking much.MINO turned on one drawing application then started fidgeting around with it for a while.MINO explained that he still did not know how to use it properly.Then all of a sudden, he began drawing something as if he just thought of something to draw.It started with a small yellow oval, but quickly turned into a human face within minutes.In about 40 minutes, MINO had finished the drawing while thousands of fans watching him the process of his drawing for the whole time.Even though it was MINO's first time properly using the application and there were no preparations in advance, his drawing was simply amazing.Meanwhile, WINNER is busy promoting a new single 'MILLIONS' since December 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WINNER' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)