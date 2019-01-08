SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Becomes a Perfectionist Lawyer for New Romance Drama
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Becomes a Perfectionist Lawyer for New Romance Drama

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook transformed himself into a lawyer for his upcoming romance drama.

On January 8, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Touch Your Heart' has unveiled the first publicity stills of its male lead Lee Dong Wook.
Lee Dong WookFor this drama, Lee Dong Wook took the role of a meticulous defense attorney 'Kwon Jung-rok'.

He is the ace of his law firm and is a notorious perfectionist who detests being late.
Lee Dong WookIn the released stills, Lee Dong Wook is looking serious as he waits for his turn to speak in the courtroom.

The production team of 'Touch Your Heart' noted, "From the very first day of filming, Lee Dong Wook made a perfect transformation into 'Kwon Jung-rok'. Viewers will be able to see Lee Dong Wook's wide spectrum of charms through the drama."
Lee Dong Wook'Touch Your Heart' will premiere on February 6 at 9:30 PM KST after the finale of ongoing drama 'Encounter'.

(Credit= tvN Touch Your Heart)

(SBS Star)  
