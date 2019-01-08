SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Barbie Doll Company to Launch Official BTS Dolls
[SBS Star] Barbie Doll Company to Launch Official BTS Dolls

K-pop boy group BTS will be teaming up with Mattel to launch its very own doll collection.

According to American toy manufacturer Mattel on January 7, the company is creating dolls of seven BTS members.
BTSBased on the worldwide multi-category licensing agreement between Mattel and Big Hit Entertainment, the company plans to produce more BTS items including collectible figurines, games, role playing items, and more.
Mattel LogoMattel's Global Brand General Manager Sejal Shah Miller stated, "BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture, and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band."

He continued, "Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy, and we believe that Mattel's creative expertise will create a product that properly celebrates BTS."
BTSThe collaboration will be launched this summer, with dolls resembling each of the seven members―RM, SUGA, JIN, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V, JUNGKOOK―in the music video of 'IDOL'.

(Credit= 'Mattel' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
