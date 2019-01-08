SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JU-NE's Pants Get Ripped Off During iKON's New MV Shooting
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JU-NE's Pants Get Ripped Off During iKON's New MV Shooting

K-pop boy group iKON's member JU-NE accidentally ripped his pants off during the recent shooting.

On January 7, iKON unveiled a behind-the-scenes video of the group's new music video.

In the video, JU-NE is seen doing a 540 kick while walking with his fellow members side by side to the next filming location.

JU-NE succeeds in doing the first one, but he tries it again with more resolute determination this time.

It seems like he is not too satisfied with his first attempt and wants to do a better one.iKONJU-NE confidently jumps up with a strong kick in the air while rotating his body.

Just before he lands though, he makes a truly-shocked face and covers his private part with his hands after safely landing on the ground.iKONOnce the rest of the members notice that his pants are ripped from him being too passionate, they burst out laughing all at the same time.iKONThen, DK and B.I are seen protecting JU-NE's private part from cameras around them, which make the situation even funnier.

Later, JU-NE talks about the incident with a laugh, "It's okay, just laugh."
 

Meanwhile, iKON returned with a repackaged album 'NEW KIDS REPACKAGE : THE NEW KIDS' with the title track 'I'M OK' on January 7.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'iKON' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
