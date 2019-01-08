SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Bids Last Farewell to Fans with a Special Exhibition
[SBS Star] Wanna One Bids Last Farewell to Fans with a Special Exhibition

K-pop project group Wanna One plans to reminisce about the group's 1.5 years with fans through a special exhibition.

On January 8, it was announced that Wanna One will hold a gallery exhibition 'WANNA ONE 'Forever' 展' next month.
Wanna OneAccording to reports, the exhibition features Wanna One members' cherished belongings, motion graphics, interactive media arts, never-before-seen behind photos, 4K digital video clips, and many more.

'WANNA ONE 'Forever' 展' will be held from February 1 to March 31 at IPARK Mall's Sangsang Space Museum in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Wanna OneThe entrance fee has been confirmed as 15,000 won (approximately 13 dollars) per ticket, and the exhibition will be open from 11AM to 9PM KST every day.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold its very last exclusive concert as a group 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
