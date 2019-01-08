SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoona Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in Gangnam District

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has reportedly bought a building in Cheongdam-dong.

On January 7, SkyEDaily reported that Yoona has recently purchased a building in Cheongdam-dong for 10 billion won (approximately 9 million dollars).YoonaAccording to this report, Yoona's new building was built in 2014, and it consists of two basement floors and four ground floors.

Located in Gangnam district in Seoul, Cheongdam-dong is one of the richest neighborhoods in Korea.

It is also home to Yoona's management agency SM Entertainment.YoonaA real estate expert commented, "The location of Yoona's building may look like an ordinary residential area from the outside, but investors love this area. If anything in this area goes out in the market, they will all rush to buy it."

He/she added, "It depends on the location, but there were places in that area where the price increased as much as 70 million won (approximately 63,000 dollars) for 3.3㎡ (35.5 sqft)."YoonaMeanwhile, Yoona looks forward to unveiling her new disaster movie 'Exit' in the summer.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
