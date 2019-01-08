[SBS Star] IU to Take Legal Action Against Rumors & Reveal the Building's Interior

K-pop artist IU has announced her intention to take strong legal action against online rumors about speculative investment.On January 7, it was reported that IU purchased real estate in Gwacheon with the intention to see profit from the opening of a new rail system GTX, linking southern and northern Gyeonggi-do with Seoul.Following the reports, IU's management agency Kakao M released an official statement via IU's official social media platform with the photos from the interior of the building.Kakao M stated, "The building currently has IU's personal studio, her mother's office space, and junior artists' practice rooms. As there are no plans to sell the building, the rumors about it are clearly false."The agency continued, "Moreover, we would like to clarify that the rumored value of the building is not something that has been confirmed."In regard to this matter, the agency stressed, "We are collecting evidence throught the emails that fans sent us today about various rumors and malicious comments. In order to protect our artist from defamation of character and the spread of false information, we will take strong legal actions on this."(Credit= 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)