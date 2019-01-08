SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Responds to the Person Who Sells EXO's Personal Information
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Responds to the Person Who Sells EXO's Personal Information

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.08 09:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Responds to the Person Who Sells EXOs Personal Information
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN called out a person who attempts to sell EXO members' personal information online.

Recently, one social media account attempted to sell personal information of EXO members such as their address, car plate number, ID photo, favorite bar, and more.
EXO BAEKHYUNThen on January 5, BAEKHYUN used his personal account to directly reply to the account.

He wrote, "Is it okay to sell other people's information like this?"
EXO BAEKHYUNSoon after BAEKHYUN's reply gained attention, the original account was being deleted.
EXO BAEKHYUNK-pop fans applauded BAEKHYUN's bold response, "Good job, BAEKHYUN. Agencies need to take strong actions.", "Please don't buy such information from them. That's so illegal.", "Thank you BAEKHYUN! Sasaengs (obsessive fans) are pathetic.", and so on.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'B_hundred_Hyun' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호