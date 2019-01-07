[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Confesses Love in the Sweetest Way Possible!

According to K-pop boy group WINNER, there are 'MILLIONS' of reasons why it likes you.On January 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER rewrote the definition of wooing with its adorable stage of 'MILLIONS'.WINNER's latest single ''MILLIONS' is a pop dance song that well-described the romantic winter vibes utilizing two unorthodox, but incredibly effective tools―a whistle sound and an addictive kick sound.Whilst watching WINNER's stage, one might think that there are millions and billions of reasons to fall in love with this track since every bit of this stage is packed with delight surprises and presents a whole new level of satisfaction.The best part about 'MILLIONS' would be its lyrics since they truly sound like the words of a teenage boy and contains the very nature of puppy love―burning passion and boldness.But what truly gets the audience going is MINO's impeccable metamorphosis since the one who dominates the stage with his solo track 'FIANCÉ' and the boy who fell hard for his crush in 'MILLIONS' are two completely different persons.The fact that MINO is capable of creating another persona in the nick of time is a solid proof that there are no limits when it comes to his musical potential.Click the video below and check out WINNER's jaw-dropping performance which helped the group to rank #1 on last week's SBS 'Inkigayo'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)