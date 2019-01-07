[SBS Star] Apink CHORONG Catches the Eyes of Charlie Puth with a Cover of His Song

K-pop girl group Apink's member CHORONG mesmerized American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth with an amazing cover of his track.On January 6, Charlie Puth shared a video of CHORONG on his social media account and wrote, "Wow who is that."In the video, CHORONG is performing one of Charlie Puth's beloved track 'Done for Me' with all her heart and mesmerizing the audience with an eye-opening performance.It turns out that the video was filmed during CHORONG's solo stage shown at Apink's concert 'Apink 5th Concert 2019 PINK COLLECTION : RED & WHITE' which was held on January 5 to 6.Whilst doing a cover of 'Done for Me', CHORONG completely turned the track into a new song by utilizing two of her strong suits―hypnotizing voice and subtle sexiness.The reason why Charlie Puth's reaction garnered attention among K-pop fans is because this is not the first time for him to show interest in a work of a K-pop artist.Charlie Puth expressed his love for K-pop boy group BTS multiple times by saying, "I really like BTS' music", and "JUNGKOOK look, love u.", and even complimented the work of Wanna One's member Ha Sung Woon when he did a cover of his track 'We Don't Talk Anymore' at the group's concert.Meanwhile, Apink will return to the stage with its eight mini album 'PERCENT' which will be released on January 7 at 6PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Delphnium' YouTube, 'charlieputh' Twitter, SBS funE)(SBS Star)