[SBS Star] 'Smeraldo Books' Hints at BTS' Comeback?

석진

22년 5월 2일

모든 실수와 잘못을 바로잡고 모두를 구할 수 있을까. 나는 이 질문의 무게를 짐작조차 하지 못했다. (1/15)#화양연화 #TheNotes1 #SMERALDOBOOKS pic.twitter.com/Roe2Jwof8x — SMERALDO BOOKS (@Smeraldo_Books) 2019년 1월 7일

K-pop boy group BTS has prepared something interesting for its fans.On January 7, a new addition to BTS' 'Bangtan Universe' storyline was introduced in a form of a Twitter account called 'Smeraldo Books'.According to the first post of the account, 'Smeraldo Books' is derived from 'Smeraldo' flower, which holds the meaning of "the truth untold".The post concludes with a message, "The book created by 'Smeraldo Books' will do its best to tell the truth. Thank you."The account also featured a video clip of JIN, along with English and Japanese translation of the post's Korean caption.It says, "Would I be able to straighten out the errors and mistakes and save the others? I didn't grasp the depth and weight of this question. - SeokJin, 2 May Year 22"BTS first introduced the concept of 'Smeraldo' flower in August 2017, with a simple post online.Fans soon realized that it was part of a bigger concept in 'Bangtan Universe', and speculated that the introduction of 'Smeraldo Books' may be hinting that BTS' comeback is just around the corner.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= 'Smeraldo_Books' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)