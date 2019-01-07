[SBS Star] 'Smeraldo Books' Hints at BTS' Comeback?

On January 7, a new addition to BTS' 'Bangtan Universe' storyline was introduced in a form of a Twitter account called 'Smeraldo Books'.
According to the first post of the account, 'Smeraldo Books' is derived from 'Smeraldo' flower, which holds the meaning of "the truth untold".
The post concludes with a message, "The book created by 'Smeraldo Books' will do its best to tell the truth. Thank you."
석진— SMERALDO BOOKS (@Smeraldo_Books) 2019년 1월 7일
22년 5월 2일
모든 실수와 잘못을 바로잡고 모두를 구할 수 있을까. 나는 이 질문의 무게를 짐작조차 하지 못했다. (1/15)#화양연화 #TheNotes1 #SMERALDOBOOKS pic.twitter.com/Roe2Jwof8x
The account also featured a video clip of JIN, along with English and Japanese translation of the post's Korean caption.
It says, "Would I be able to straighten out the errors and mistakes and save the others? I didn't grasp the depth and weight of this question. - SeokJin, 2 May Year 22"
BTS first introduced the concept of 'Smeraldo' flower in August 2017, with a simple post online.
Fans soon realized that it was part of a bigger concept in 'Bangtan Universe', and speculated that the introduction of 'Smeraldo Books' may be hinting that BTS' comeback is just around the corner.
