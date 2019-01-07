SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Praises Her On-screen Brother EXO CHANYEOL
Actress Park Shin Hye shared a photo of herself taken with her co-star K-pop boy group EXO member CHANYEOL.

On January 4, Park Shin Hye posted a picture on her social media account.
Park Shin Hye, CHANYEOLIn the picture, Park Shin Hye is posing for the camera at a filming set with CHANYEOL holding a guitar.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "What can you not being good at, CHANYEOL? Such an amazing person," with hashtags 'Hello Se-joo', 'Hello Emma', 'Memories of the Alhambra'.
Park Shin Hye, CHANYEOLPark Shin Hye and CHANYEOL are currently starring in tvN's drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' as siblings.

(Credit= 'ssinz7' Instagram, tvN Memories of the Alhambra)

(SBS Star)   
